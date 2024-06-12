Pleasant Plains PD Searching For Missing CassComm Tools

The Pleasant Plains Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating some equipment that may have been mistakenly taken.

According to the Pleasant Plains PD’s Facebook, on Friday around 3:30 in the afternoon, a CassComm employee was working in the 600 block of North Cartwright in Pleasant Plains.

Upon completing work, some tools and a 7 foot blue umbrella were left near a property where the fiber optic box they were working on is located.

Unknown individuals removed the umbrella, a DeWalt drill, and a Fujikura 31S+ Fusion Splicer kit. Police officials say that it is possible that garage sale folks in town mistakenly took the items as discarded property.

The tools are marked as CassComm property and identified by serial numbers, which are in the police’s possession.

If you have any information or may have mistakenly taken the items, contact the Pleasant Plains Police Department by calling 217-626-1351 or stopping by the police station at 211 West Route 125. No further action will be taken. Officers say they are just trying to get the worker back their tools.