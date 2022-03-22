Pleasant Plains Police Arrest Tazewell Co. Couple For Allegedly Passing Counterfeit Cash

Two individuals out of Tazewell County were arrested today in Pleasant Plains after a scheme of passing counterfeit money to several businesses across the area.

Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long posted on the department’s Facebook page this morning security footage of two individuals who had allegedly passed counterfeit U.S. currency during a transaction at the Pleasant Plains Dollar General on Saturday afternoon.

After multiple tips from the public were posted on the police department’s Facebook page, the individuals were later identified as 49 year old Shane A. Sornson of Pekin and Carla J. Sheppard. Both were taken into custody this afternoon.

Sornson is also currently facing outstanding failure to appear warrants in Cass County for possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles, and driving on a suspended and/or revoked license.

Chief Long says that many locations across the area were allegedly hit with the fake money. Long says charges are currently being written up by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney Office.

Long says if you have any further information or believe your business may have been hit with the counterfeit money to contact the Pleasant Plains Police Department on Facebook or by calling the department at 217-626-1351.