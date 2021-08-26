Pleasant Plains Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash near Chatham Wednesday

A two-car crash in rural Chatham claimed the life of a Pleasant Plains woman yesterday.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at approximately 3PM at the intersection of Mansion Road and Curran Road just northwest of Chatham. The crash was reported by a passer-by, according to a press release from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

No details surrounding how the crash occurred have been released. One of the drivers, identified as 33 year old Angela Siterlet of Pleasant Plains was pronounced deceased at the scene by Sangamon County Corner Jim Allmon at approximately 3:30PM yesterday. An autopsy has been scheduled for today.

According to WICS Newschannel 20, the male driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield with unknown injuries. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office patrol division and the accident reconstruction unit.