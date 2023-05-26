Plogger To Be Honored For Saving Sister

A Greenfield youth is being honored for his quick thinking and life-saving efforts.

9-year old Marlee Plogger was swimming in a creek with her older brother Will and several other children, when she began to have a seizure in the water. Will swam to Marlee and pulled her out of the water to safety before she went under. Marlee was eventually airlifted to a hospital for further treatment and is now doing just fine at home. Greenfield Police, Greene County Ambulance, the Greenfield Fire Department, and Survival Flight 5 all responded to the call.

Will and Marlee are the children of Scotty and Tara Plogger of Greenfield. Greenfield Police Chief John Goode recommended Will for a special award for his good deed.

On Saturday, Two Rivers Crime Stoppers announced they are bestowing Will with the rare Crime Stoppers Life Saving award. The award will be given in a special ceremony on June 12th at 7PM at the Carrollton K.C. Hall. The meeting is open to the public.