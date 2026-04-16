PLUW Finishes Best Campaign in Years

By Gary Scott on April 16, 2026 at 10:36am

This year’s Prairieland United Way campaign raised more money this year than the organization has raised in nearly a decade.

Prairieland United Way held its annual meeting last night to honor the two chairmen…Ryne Turke and Daniel Hackett, in addition to all the volunteers and agencies of the campaign.

This past campaign hit the $517,539 mark. The goal was $475-thousand.

Hackett said the pair approached the challenge with optimism.

He says they were both convinced they could surpass the goal.

Turke said the two worked closely together.

He says they were talking nearly every day, bouncing all kinds of ideas off each other.

Executive director Karen Walker says it’s the most the campaign has raised in nearly 10 years.

She says it has been since 2018 that United Way here has surpassed the $500-thousand mark.

Reggie Benton was given the annual Helen Baldwin award for his leadership and work over the years for the campaign.