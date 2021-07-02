Pohlman Retires From Carrollton Police

The Carollton Police Department has a new assistant police chief today. At the June 22nd Carrollton City Council Meeting, Carrollton Police Chief Mike McCartney announced the retirement of assistant chief Reg Pohlman. Pohlman had been a member of the Carrollton Police Department for 32 years.

Pohlman was given a small reception by the Carrollton Police Department yesterday. The Carrollton City Council has selected Kenneth Kallal as Pohlman’s replacement. Jerritt Smith of the White Hall Police Department will be hired for the open patrolman position in Kallal’s place in Carrollton. Smith is expected to begin in his new position on Monday. Officer Jimmy Buchanan has also been promoted to sergeant in a corresponding move.