Point 5 K This Year is Last for Surratts

By Gary Scott on February 24, 2021 at 10:07am

Plans are set for the 10th annual point 5 K run, walk or skip in Jacksonville.

It was the brainchild of Bruce and Dessa Surratt over a decade ago. It was turned over to the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club a few years ago.

Surratt says the date is set for the first weekend in April, which is Easter weekend.

It will start at Bahan’s Tavern Saturday, April 3rd at 11 AM and finish at Don’s Place. Proceeds this year got to Big Brother’s Big Sisters of Central Illinois.

The cost is $25, which gets you a long sleeve T shirt. The price jumps to $30 in late March.

Surratt says he and his wife are done after this year.

He says ten years is enough, and he will turn it over to younger people.

Surratt says the sponsorship has been unbelievable, helping the event raise funds for the targeted agencies.

People can register for the event by going to the Jacksonville Kiwanis facebook page, or to the Kiwanis website.