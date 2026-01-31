Polar Plunge Today for United Way

By Gary Scott on January 31, 2026 at 6:30am

It’s ice, ice baby today for at least 10 people in a fundraiser for Prairieland United Way at K’s Creek on Sandusky.

It’s a different kind of polar plunge.

PUW executive director Karen Walker says the idea came from one of the two chairmen for this year’s campaign…Ryne Turke.

His first thought was in the nearby pond. But cold weather forced things inside, where livestock troughs have been set up with icy water.

Walker says the twist is…top fundraisers today can avoid the chill.

The top five fundraiser can avoid the plunge.

Walker reported the campaign is nearing the $430-thousand mark, about $50-thousand short of the goal.

She says the next big push will be with Price Is United next week at the Midwest Athletic Center on the former MacMurray College campus. That event will be held one week from today, and Walker says individual tickets are now being sold.