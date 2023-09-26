Police and EMS Respond to Three Separate Vehicle Crashes in Two Hour Period Monday

Police direct traffic during clean up of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of East Morton and Hardin Monday Afternoon.

Police and EMS responded to three separate traffic crashes in a two-hour span in the City of Jacksonville on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of West College and Webster at approximately 3:00 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. According to the police report, a vehicle driven by Esmeralda F. Brown of Waverly was traveling southbound on Webster and turned into the path of a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Jamie E. Miller of Jacksonville that was traveling westbound on West College.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage, and no injuries were reported. Brown was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop or yield intersection.

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash roughly an hour later in the 200 block of West Morton Avenue. According to reports, a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Donna Wilkins of Jacksonville exited a private parking lot and pulled into the lane of travel of a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Ayanna D. Blount of Chicago.

Blount was transported by personal vehicle to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for head and chest pain, and her vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Wilkins was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way from a private drive.

Forty minutes later, police and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries and airbag deployment at the intersection of East Morton Avenue and Hardin Avenue.

According to a follow-up report by Jacksonville Police, a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Alex W. Johnson of Jacksonville was headed northbound on Hardin at the same time a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Bethany M. Decker of Jacksonville was traveling eastbound on East Morton Avenue.

According to a preliminary report, a caller to West Central Joint Dispatch told dispatchers that he had the green light on Hardin and was T-boned by another vehicle in the intersection.

Decker was checked out at the scene by EMS for a minor injury to her arm. Johnson reportedly went to the hospital via a personal vehicle sometime later. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Police say no citations have been issued at the present time as the crash remains under investigation this morning.