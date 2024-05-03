Police Arrest Man After Car Theft, Break In Spree Overnight

Jacksonville Police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly stole a car and broke into another vehicle and a house.

Jacksonville Police were alerted of a vehicle theft at approximately 12:30AM Friday from the parking lot of Don’s Place in Downtown Jacksonville. The owner said their Chevy Cruize had been taken after the keys were left in the vehicle.

Officers then responded to the first block of Audobon Drive at around 12:50AM Friday after a caller reported that a man had entered their home’s basement and then broke into their neighbor’s truck. Upon arrival, police located and arrested 40-year old Steven R. Williamson of the 900 block of Edgehill Drive.



Shortly after officers’ arrival to the Audobon Drive address, police also received a call from a residence in the 400 block of Forest Hill Drive that a male subject that fit Williamson’s description had knocked on their door but left at approximately 12:40AM.

Police responding to the Don’s Place call were able to obtain video surveillance footage and found the subject in that footage matched Williamson’s description.

At approximately 12:55, police dispatch received a report from the first block of Sherwood Eddy Drive saying that a male subject had entered their basement and taken several items. The items described by the caller were later reported to be found in Williamson’s possession.

Williamson has been charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle, residential burglary, and grand theft of an automobile. He currently remains held at the Morgan County Jail.