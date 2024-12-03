Police Find Stolen Vehicle Crashed Near Town Brook Embankment on East Side of Town

Jacksonville Police are investigating a stolen motor vehicle case.

Officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of Beesley Avenue at approximately 5:30 last night. According to a report, an unknown subject took a white Jeep from the 800 block of Beesley Avenue. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle unoccupied near Routt and Johnson streets after a single-vehicle crash into an embankment near the Town Brook.

No further information is available. If you have any information on the incident, contact the police department at 217-479-4630 or Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.