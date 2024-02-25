Police Investigate Overnight Shots Fired Incident Near A Downtown Bar

Jacksonville Police are investigating an overnight shots fired incident at a downtown bar.

Officers had been called to the The West Morgan Depot at approximately 12:30AM Sunday to speak with a patron of the bar about an alleged stolen cellphone.

Approximately one hour later at around 1:35AM, officers reported hearing a single gunshot in the area of the 200 block of West Morgan Street and responded to a municipal parking lot near the bar where a large crowd had begun to gather.

No injuries have been reported. No further information is currently available. Jacksonville Police say the investigation into the incident remains open and ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.