Police Investigating Assault of Juvenile

Police were called to the intersection of West Chambers and Gladstone at approximately 8:12 Saturday night. A complainant had advised that four to six high school-aged subjects were in a white van following the complainant’s 12-year son and his friends who were on bicycles.

According to a police report, subjects from the van approached the complainant’s son and his friends and attempted to have them get into the van. When the juveniles on the bikes refused, an unidentified male subject in the van struck the complainant’s son in the chest with a closed fist.

Jacksonville Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300.

Tips can also be made online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com or by texting to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be payout.