Police Investigating Burned Out Stolen Car Incident

By Benjamin Cox on December 27, 2023 at 11:29am

Jacksonville Police are investigating a stolen vehicle that appeared to be purposely set on fire overnight.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East State Street at a quarter til 2 this morning. The caller reported their vehicle had been taken from their residence overnight.

Police located the vehicle approximately 2 hours later in the 700 block of North Main Street abandoned with the interior of the car burned.

No further information is currently available and the incident remains under investigation.

If you have further information, contact Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630.