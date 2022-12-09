Police Investigating Criminal Damage and Theft Incident

Police are investigating a criminal damage to property incident that occurred this week.

Police were called to the 900 block of Huber Street yesterday evening by a complainant who said someone had broken the padlock off of the fence to gain access to the yard and a fire pit had been stolen.

A note blaming the complainant for the loss of a child had been left at the scene. The owner told police that the incident had occurred sometime between midnight and 5:00 am Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation and Jacksonville Police ask that anyone who has information on this incident call the police department at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300.