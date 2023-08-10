Police Investigating Criminal Damage to Vehicles

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist The Jacksonville Police Department in two separate incidents of Criminal Damage.

Sometime in the overnight hours of July 26th, unknown person(s) slashed the tires on two separate vehicles. Both were parked in the 300 block of South Clay Street.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.