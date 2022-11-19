Police Investigating Early Morning Hit and Run With Stolen Vehicle

Police are investigating a vehicle theft after a hit-and-run crash early this morning.

Jacksonville Police responded to the 500 block of South Diamond Street just before 3 am after a caller advised West Central Joint Dispatch that someone had wrecked their daughter’s truck before taking off on foot.

According to police reports, an unknown person took the complainant’s vehicle without permission sometime between 12:30 and 1:30 this morning. The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of East Walnut and North East Streets.

Police say the stolen vehicle was traveling westbound on East Walnut at North East Street when it collided with a vehicle that was parked on the westbound shoulder of the roadway.

The incident remains under investigation. Jacksonville Police ask that anyone who has information on this incident contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.