Police Investigating Garage Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between 1 am and 8 am on July 26th unknown subject(s) damaged a door to make entry into a garage in the 700 block of South Church Street.

Once Inside, a Phillips flat-screen television, an assortment of tools, and a toolbox were then removed.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.



