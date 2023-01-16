Police Investigating Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts

Jacksonville Police are investigating multiple instances of car part thefts from last week.

According to police reports, officers were called to the 100 block of Walnut Court at approximately 12:45 Friday afternoon after a complainant advised that the catalytic converter valued at approximately $1,000 had been removed from a leased truck that was parked overnight on Capitol Way.

Catalytic converters were also stolen from a pair of vehicles in the 400 block of Hardin Avenue sometime between 4:30 pm Wednesday and 4:00 am Thursday.

Jacksonville Police ask that anyone who has information on these recent thefts should contact the police department at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300, online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com, or via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stopper mobile app.