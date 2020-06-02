Police Investigating Overnight Burglary At Wal-Mart

Jacksonville Police Detectives are investigating an overnight burglary and high speed pursuit through Jacksonville last night. Jacksonville Police were called at approximately 11:44PM last night to a burglary in progress at Wal-Mart located at 1941 West Morton Avenue. It was reported that multiple suspects had broken a door on the east side of the building to gain entry while the business was closed.

The suspects reportedly removed several undisclosed items and then fled form the business.

Responding officers observed a maroon Chevrolet Impala traveling at a high rate of speed from the location and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens. After a brief, high-speed pursuit, the vehicle was eventually found abandoned in the 200 block of Caldwell Street. Several items believed to have been stolen from Wal-Mart were recovered inside the vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department or the Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 217-243-7300.