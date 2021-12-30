Police Investigating Premeditated Morton Avenue Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

According to police, a Business in the 1200 block of West Morton made a report on Christmas Eve that an unknown subject used bolt cutters to damage an exterior fence sometime earlier in the week. Upon entry, the suspect then removed a Coleman MB200 Mini Bike.

Jacksonville Police say earlier this week, a business in the 2200 block of West Morton reported their exterior fence had been damaged the same way.

Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.

Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”