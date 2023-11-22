Police Investigating Recent Jacksonville Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in its investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between last Friday, November 17th, and 4:00 pm Sunday, November 19th, an unknown person(s) entered a shed located in the 200 block of East Wolcott Street and removed several items.

Among the items taken were a Ryobi Sawzall, an Orange Warrior grinder, and an air compressor, according to police reports.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stopper Facebook page and clicking the Contact Us button, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.