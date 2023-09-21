Police Investigating Recent Thefts from Vehicles

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigations into a pair of cases of thefts from area vehicles.

Sometime between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18th, a handbag was taken from a parked vehicle in the 300 block of Walnut Court in Jacksonville. Among the items taken were various credit/debit cards, a phone charger, and an undisclosed amount of cash. The handbag is described as a black cross-body bag with a gold buckle.

The second report occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19th, when various items were removed from a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by sending a text to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.