Police Investigating Theft of Tools from Parked Vehicle

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between Friday, December 3rd, and Friday, December 10th, an unknown person(s) entered a parked vehicle in the 400 block of South Clay and removed several tools. Among the items taken were a Milwaukee M18 Hacksaw and a Fluke 87-5/E2 meter and clamp meter.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan Scott Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”