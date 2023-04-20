Police Investigating Weekend Residential Burglary

Jacksonville Police are requesting Information to assist in their investigation of a recent residential burglary.

According to a report by Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties, sometime between 7 pm and 11 pm on Saturday, April 15th, unknown persons made entry into a residence in the 400 block of Kentucky Street in Jacksonville.

Pieces of jewelry and other items were then removed from the residence. Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.