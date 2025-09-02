Police like the Trailer

By Gary Scott on September 2, 2025 at 6:30am

The Jacksonville police departments mobile trailer has been very effective in reducing crime in the city.

The trailer has cameras and is well marked. Jacksonville police chief Doug Thompson says the unit has been used at events with large crowds.

Thompson says it works well.

He says it has helped with four cases. He’s surprised that criminal acts are committed anywhere near the trailer.

Thompson says the trailer meets all the legal requirements for court cases.

Because the cameras are seen in a public place, the courts have allowed the use of photos and film.

Thompson says the police department and Crimestoppers are looking for public help in locating those responsible for firing shots into homes on Beecher and North Church. He has his suspicions as to what’s prompted the activity, but police need help for concrete leads.

He says any tip can be forwarded to the Crimestoppers Facebook page, or called in to Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or police at 479-4630.