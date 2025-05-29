Police Looking for Elderly Perry Man

By Gary Scott on May 28, 2025 at 8:58pm

Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for an elderly Pike County man missing since mid morning.

Pike County sheriff David Greenwood has asked for assistance in the search for 82-year-old Ronald Boston of Perry.

Greenwood says Boston left his home in Perry about 9 this morning for a doctor’s appointment at 10:45 in Springfield this morning. He never arrived.

Boston is described as standing 5-10, and weighing 285 pounds.

He was driving a 2016 maroon colored Jeep Cherokee with the Illinois license plate number of WT16.

Anyone who has spotted the vehicle or Boston is asked to call the nearest police agency.

State police have also issued a Silver Alert.