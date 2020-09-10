Police Looking For Suspects In Hit & Run

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Hit and Run accident.

At approximately 7:45pm on Tuesday a Black GMC Sierra was sideswiped while stopped at the intersection of West Morton and Libby Lane. The suspect vehicle fled the scene eastbound. It was reported to be an unlicensed older model white Chevrolet Tahoe. It should have significant front-end damage.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300. There are cash rewards if your tip leads to an arrest. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.