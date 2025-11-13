Police need New Guns

By Gary Scott on November 13, 2025 at 6:31am

Jacksonville police chief Doug Thompson made a bid to replace police department-issued handguns Monday night.

Thompson says the current guns now being used have been found by several departments to misfire.

He says that puts the department in a position not to trust the guns.

Thompson says the guns have reportedly been firing without anyone pulling a trigger.

Thompson proposes buying new guns for about $68-thousand.

He says officers have fired several models, and prefer a Smith and Wesson.

He says the money will be paid this year, but he will include it in next year’s budget.

The council also voted 6 to 3 to allow a convenience store liquor license to the North Clay Convenience Store. An attempt to get a hard liquor license failed last month before the council.

Alderwomen Darcella Speed, Lori Large Oldenettal, and Eren Williams voted last night against the extra license. Williams explained she believes the neighborhood has enough outlets selling alcohol.

The council approved the hiring of a probationary patrolman for next spring. That patrolman would come on board when Deputy Chief Rodney Cox retires from the force next summer.

Aldermen approved a new ordinance that would set up formally rules with industry over non-domestic discharges into the city’s sewer system. The city currently has individual agreements with each of the industries. This would make the rules more uniform, and set up penalties if non allowed substances are released.

The council agreed to spend $15-hundred to buy land at 1001 Cox. That land will be used for parking for a nearby park.

And, the finance committee will meet on the 17th at noon to discuss the 2026 tax levy.