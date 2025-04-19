Police Respond to Possible Shots Fired Call Early Saturday

Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of possible shots fired at a downtown tavern early Saturday. At approximately 12:30 am, police were called to the West Morgan Depot located at 213 West Morgan Street for a report of possible shots fired at the establishment.

According to the report, an employee said that they had seen a subject with a gun. After a subsequent investigation, officers determined no shots were fired. No arrests were made, and no further information was included in the report as of press time.

