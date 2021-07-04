Police Respond to Shooting At White Oaks Mall in Springfield

WAND-TV reports that Springfield Police responded to a shooting at White Oaks Mall this evening.
Police said officers responded to the mall shortly before 6PM.
Witnesses told WAND-TV that several people were involved in an altercation when someone opened fire and hit another person. The gunshot victim was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Springfield Police say the scene is now secure. The investigation is currently active.
We will provide more information when it is released.