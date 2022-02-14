Police Say Sunday Shooting Incidents Connected

Investigations continue into a pair of shooting incidents in Jacksonville that police believe are related.

Jacksonville Police were called to 613 North Prairie Street in the early morning hours Sunday after multiple rounds were fired into the residence, which was occupied at the time.

The owner of the home was arrested later in the day after police were called to the 800 block of Doolin Avenue just before 4 pm when a caller advised that multiple people were fighting and that the caller had heard a gunshot.

32-year-old Derrick D. Walton was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon after he was seen possessing a handgun during the disturbance. Police say they believe the two incidents are connected, and that Walton was not at the Doolin residence to cause trouble.

Police returned to the scene of the Doolin Street incident just before 11:00 last night after evidence in the case had been discovered. Jacksonville Police say at this time, there is no evidence suggesting that these recent incidents are connected to shootings that occurred in Jacksonville last fall.

Police officials say they do believe the recent events stem from issues between two groups and are not random acts of violence to unknown residents, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630. Callers may also leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted via text message at 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “PAYOUT.”