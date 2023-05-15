Police Seeking Help to Find Missing Greenfield Woman

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 15, 2023 at 6:14am

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a Green County woman who has been reported missing.

According to an announcement on the Greenfield Police Department’s social media, Julie Schild, age not given, left Greenfield in her daughter’s vehicle at 7:30 Sunday night and has not been seen since.

Schild is traveling in a gray 2015 Infinity QX60 bearing Illinois license plates CQ93045. Schild has brown hair and wears glasses. According to her daughter, Schild has been dealing with an undisclosed medical/mental health issue.

Anyone who sees Julie Schild or the vehicle she is traveling in is asked to call your local law enforcement.