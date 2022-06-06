Police Seeking Info on Early Morning Hit and Run

Jacksonville Police responded to a hit and run accident early this morning.

Police were called to the 300 block of Water Street just after 3:00 am after a caller advised dispatchers that he had heard a car hit another vehicle.

Subsequent to the investigation, a witness told police he saw a convertible hit a parked truck on the side of Ebey Street and then drive off.

The truck sustained damage to the rear end and driver-side quarter panel. The convertible was later found with damage to the front end and passenger side front quarter panel. The vehicle was towed due to leaving the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.