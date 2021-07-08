Police Seeking Info on Storage Unit Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Burglary.

Sometime between May 10th and July 4th unknown person(s) damaged a wall to make entry into a storage unit in the 300 block of West Lafayette Street. Among the items removed were a set of Wilson Golf clubs, copper pipe, and brass fittings.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, by or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.