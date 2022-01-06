Police Seeking Info on Weekend Hit & Run

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent hit & run accident.

According to a police report, sometime between December 29th and January 1st, an unknown vehicle struck a concrete barrier and a gate in the 900 block of East State, causing damage, and then fled the scene.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.