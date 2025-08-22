Police Seeking Information on Shooting Incident in Jax

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent report of shots fired in the City o.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 20, officers were summoned to the 400 block of South Mauvaisterre. A residence had been struck by gunfire. No one was injured in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact crime stoppers at morganscottcrimestoppers.com, you can submit a tip on the Morgan Scott Cass County Crime stoppers Facebook page, or by calling 217 243 7300.

Remember Crime Stoppers wants your information, not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property you may be eligible for a cash reward.