Police Seeking Tips on Side by Side Stolen from Jacksonville Business

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police in their investigation into a recent theft.

At approximately 3:30 am on July 27th, unknown person(s) removed a black side-by-side ATV from a business located in the 2200 block of West Morton. The ATV taken was a Cub Cadet Challenger MX750 EPS.

Police reports at the time confirm the vehicle was stolen from Henry’s Service Center.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers reminds the public that if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.