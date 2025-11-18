Political Sign Laws

By Gary Scott on November 18, 2025 at 10:34am

Tis the political season, prompting Jacksonville city officials to remind everyone about the rules for post political signs.

Bryan Nyberg, Jacksonville’s community development director, says he is already getting calls, and complaints about the signs.

And, Nyberg says the laws are directed toward any signs, but particularly political signs.

He says political signs are allowed year round, but they must be 15 feet from any public right of way. He says people cannot place the signs on public property, medians, and utility poles.

Nyberg says putting signs in right of ways is a no-no.

No signs are allowed in the public right of way.

He says property owners are limited to one sign per candidate or issue.

Nyberg says the legal placement of a political sign is also protected by law, preventing anyone from removing or destroyed the sign.

Any questions can be directed to his office at 479-4620.