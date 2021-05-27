Pool Opening Pushed Back One Week

Residents anxious to meet at the pool after a year away due to COVID are going to have to wait just a little longer.

The City of Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department announced today their decision to push the Nichols Park Pool opening date back one week and will now open Friday, June 4th at 12:30 p.m.

City Officials apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; however, they feel at this time, it is the best decision for both the lifeguards and for the safety of swimmers.

The pool will be open June 4th, 5th, and 6th from 12:30-6:00 p.m. Starting the following week on June 9th, the pool will begin its summer schedule Wednesday through Sunday, from 12:30-6:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in booking a pool party or obtaining a pool pass, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 217-479-4613. The daily rates for pool admission are $3 for ages 12 and under; and ages 62 and over, and $4 for ages 13-61.