Popular Ice Rink Returns For Second Season in Uptown Mt. Sterling

West Central Illinois residents have another opportunity this winter to go ice skating.

Back by popular demand, Action Brown County has brought back Mt. Sterling’s ice skating rink this past weekend.

The rink has added new features this year, including games, photo backdrops and refreshments. The rink is open for general admission from 1-6pm on Sundays, 3-8PM on Thursdays and Fridays, and 11AM-8PM on Saturdays. It will be closed on holidays. The rink will stay in operation through January 11th. General admission tickets are $10 for adults, children 12 and under are $5. Tickets can be purchased at the American Legion Hall across the street upon arrival or online through the Action Brown County website. All day passes include skate rental. You can bring your own skates if you wish.

The Rink is located at 109 West North Street. The rink is also available for private parties. Rental for up to 75 guests is $250 for Mondays-Wednesdays.

Entry and rental can be done at the American Legion building across the street.

Last year, the rink had over 5,000 visitors, with some coming to Mt. Sterling from out of state.