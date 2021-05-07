Porch Fire on South Main Blocks Traffic at Midday

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire, LifeStar EMS, and Ameren-Illinois responded to a reported fire in the 1100 block of South Main Street at midday today.

A caller reported a porch on fire at 1144 South Main Street at approximately 1:18PM. According to a Jacksonville Police report, upon arrival, first responders had learned that a resident of the home had put the fire out on their own. All units were on scene for approximately one hour doing safety checks ensuring the fire was out and their were no injuries. The responding units shut down one lane of traffic on South Main while they were on scene.