PORTA Art Class Still Accepting Donations After Classroom Fire

The Petersburg community has come together to help out a classroom that was devastated by fire last month.

A PORTA High School art classroom went up in flames last month after an electrical issue, and art students at PORTA High School lost everything in the room.

WICS Newschannel 20 says that several members of the Petersburg community have stepped up with donations of numerous art supplies to the class in the wake of the fire.

According to the report, the room is currently inhospitable and won’t be able to be opened back up until sometime next year.

The class is still taking donations for supplies through their Amazon wish list here.