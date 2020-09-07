PORTA Schools Move To Full Remote Learning Until Sept. 21

The PORTA School District has moved to full remote learning until September 21st due to a rapid increase in positive COVID-19 and symptomatic cases in the district.

In a communication by the district, the administration says that tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8th will be a remote planning day for staff, as such students will not log on tomorrow for learning. Remote learning will begin the following day for students. Students needing supplies, books, or technology need to contact their child’s school building’s office tomorrow to make arrangements for pickup of materials.

This phase of remote learning will continue until September 18th with in-person resuming on September 21st for Group A Students and September 24th for Group B students. Meals may be picked up between 10AM and Noon during the week, with meal delivery beginning on Monday, September 14th for students. If a parent is unable to pick up meals between those times this week, administrators say to contact their child’s school office to also make arrangements.

For further questions, parents may contact their child’s school office or call the district at 217-632-3803. According to Menard County Health Department COVID-19 numbers, there have been 81 cases to date with 21 cases currently active in the county.