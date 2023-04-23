Portion of IL-106 to Close West of Winchester on April 24

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for portions of Illinois Route 106 beginning on Monday, April 24th.

Illinois Route 106 just west of Winchester, just east of the Hillview Blacktop, will close on Monday for IDOT to build a retaining wall. The construction is expected to last until late November.

A detour directing traffic to use portions of Illinois 106, Illinois 100 and Interstate 72 will be posted. No traffic will be permitted on Illinois 106 between the east and west entrance of Timber Lane, and motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.