Portion of Morton Down One Lane Next Week

The Jacksonville Community Development Office has announced a portion of Westbound Morton Avenue will be closed to traffic next week.

The north lane located at 1110 West Morton Avenue will be closed for the construction of new approaches for the new Starbucks that is currently under construction at the site of the former Walker Lincoln Mercury dealership.

The north lane, going west, will be closed from 6:30 am Tuesday, January 2nd to Friday, January 5th, or until the approaches are completed.

Motorists are asked to please use caution when approaching Morton and Lincoln while using the westbound lanes.