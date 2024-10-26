Portion of West State Street to be Blocked off During Trick or Treat Hours Next Week.

A Jacksonville neighborhood will be blocked off from traffic next week during the holiday.

The Jacksonville Police Department has announced portions of West State Street near Duncan Park will be closed during Trick or Treat hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Jacksonville Chief of Police Doug Thompson says he knows it will be a burden for those few hours, however closing the streets is all about keeping the kids safe.

“A couple of years ago we did this and we felt that it just provides so much more safety for the children who are out there trying to enjoy the evening. We are going to have barricades set up so that no traffic can go east or west on West State Street from Pine Street going west all the way to Webster.

Also we will have State Street at Sandusky and State at Caldwell blocked off so no southbound traffic will be able to get to State Street from those two roads. Then we are also going to block off Park Street at College so no traffic can go north on Park to State Street, and that should help eliminate any non-local traffic to that area.”

Chief Thompson says anyone who lives in the closed area will be allowed in with their vehicles, but he urges they use caution while traveling through the neighborhood. “We’re going to have officers at what we believe to be the thoroughfare areas that people might be trying to enter who will assist them in getting around the barricades and then just remind them to please be careful.

You’re going to see kids possibly in the street unfortunately because they are already going to be out, and they are kids, so we are asking those in the vehicles to proceed with caution.”

Chief Thompson says the residents in the blocked-off area have requested the streets be closed as each year hundreds of children go door to door in that area. “The community in that area, that neighborhood, they really have taken to the Halloween spirit and I feel like they are just as much a part of this as all of the children and all of their costumes. Because it looks like when you drive up and down State Street in the evening right now, those houses are really decked out and they are celebrating the season of Halloween.

I know this may cause somewhat of a headache for some people traveling, but again it is for the safety of the children and we want the children to be able to enjoy themselves and no accidents occurring that could involve a child whatsoever.”

West State Street will be blocked off for Trick or Treating from 6:00 to 9:00 pm next Wednesday and Thursday between Pine Street and Webster Avenue, with intersections blocked at Caldwell, Sandusky and Park Streets.

Chief Thompson is asking the public to help spread the word and reminds motorists to be careful and watch out for children near the street in any neighborhood when Trick or Treating will be happening in Jacksonville both Wednesday and Thursday.