Portions of Central IL In Drought Conditions

West Central Illinois remains abnormally dry for this time of year. Despite recent precipitation, totals remain well below average for this time of year. State Climatologist Trent Ford says that drought still persists across central portions of the state: “Areas of the state north of Interstate 80 and south of Interstate 70 have been near to much wetter than normal over the past 30 days, and heavy rains in southern and south-central Illinois has partially or entirely erased long-term rainfall deficits. Recent rain in Central Illinois has helped reflect in the overall improvement in this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor. However, additional rain is needed to recharge normal moisture as we head into winter.”

The majority of Central Illinois received on average between one-tenth to three-quarters of an inch of rain over the last week. The seven-day weather forecast for West Central Illinois looks to remain devoid of any precipitation, continuing the unusually dry season heading into winter months.