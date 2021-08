By Jeremy Coumbes on August 11, 2021 at 7:48pm

East State Street from East Central Park Plaza to Clay Avenue will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, August 12th.

The City of Jacksonville will begin resurfacing the street as part of the East State Renovation project.

No parking signs will be posted and beginning Thursday morning, vehicles parked on the street will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Grinding of the current road will begin and the first layer of the new overlay is scheduled to be put down on Friday.