Porton of West College Avenue Shut Down due to Reported Standoff with Robbery Suspect

Multiple officers from area law enforcement are currently engaged in a standoff with the suspect of an alleged robbery this morning in Jacksonville.

According to scanner traffic at approximately 10:15 am, police and EMS responded to Dunlap Court Beverages located at 233 Dunlap Court for a report of a robbery or attempted robbery with one person injured.

Officers from Jacksonville, South Jacksonville, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office then blocked off the 400 block of West College Avenue. Initial reports indicated a suspect from the Dunlap Court incident ran to a nearby apartment building and a standoff ensued.

According to an official announcement by Jacksonville Police over the noon hour, “The Jacksonville Police Department is dealing with an active situation that is isolated to the 400 block of West College. Please avoid the area and the Police Department will release further information at a later time”.

This is a developing story, we will bring you more information when it is made available by authorities.